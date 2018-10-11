MoM seeks opinion on expat profession change rule

Muscat: Ministry of Manpower is taking a public opinion on the current law that permits the change of an expatriate profession at the same employer after two years.

“With the context of involving the community in the decision-making process, how do you the conceive the specified period for amendment for non-Omani worker’s profession,” the poll on its website asks. The options are

Whether it should be one year period Whether it should be one year period There is a different opinion.