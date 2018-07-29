MoHE signs cooperation agreement with Swinburne University

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education, represented by the Consulate-General of the Sultanate of Oman in Australia, signed a cooperation agreement with Australian Swinburne University.

The pact was signed by Dr Hamoud bin Amer al Wardi, Consul-General of the Sultanate, and Professor Monica Kennedy, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Swinburne University.

The agreement envisions that the University will finalise the admission of Omani students in order to be enrolled at the University’s language centre and its different academic programmes.

The Swinburne is tasked to provide academic and logistic services to the students, including airport reception, appropriate accommodation and campus services, such as health, recreation and safety, student affairs, prayer facilities, work systems and other services.

The agreement also includes the implementation of early intervention strategies to address any academic or other difficulties that may arise in consultation with the Sultanate’s Consulate. A qualified staff will be recruited to supervise Omani students, pursue their academic progress, follow up various study programmes and help the student to complete his/her course in a timely manner.

