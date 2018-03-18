MOHE, PDO SIGN MOU

MUSCAT: The University City (Oman University and Science and Technology City) and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the scientific and technological fields. The MoU was signed by Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiya, Minister of Higher Education and Chairperson of the Main Executive Committee of the University City and Raoul Restucci, Managing Director of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). Speaking at the signing, Al Busaidiya said the agreement comes within the context of the strategic plans of the University City and is aimed at working hand-in-hand with the productive and economic sectors in the Sultanate. The minister added we view the partnership with PDO as critical due to the company’s experience in the investment, energy and project management, fields that are highly in harmony with the plans of the Oman University.

