MoHE ends interviews for students nominated for foreign scholarships

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) on Tuesday concluded the three-day long personal interviews and admission tests for the students nominated for forging scholarships for the programmes, which require personal interviews for the academic year 2018-2019. The interviews included the human medicine, nursing, dentistry, pharmacology for five education institutions namely Malta University,Saint Andrews of UK, Auckland and Otago Universities of New Zealand and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Bahrain branch.

The interviews aim at checking students’ scientific and personal preparedness and the motivation to study medicine. In case the student is accepted for scholarship, the interview will specify the first semester at the institution for which the student is nominated and the date for starting the study. The higher education institutions will provide the ministry with the results of the nominated students’ tests. The final results will be announced on August 12, 2018, as specified by the Higher Education Admission Center (HEAC). — ONA