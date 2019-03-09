MoH wraps up obesity management project

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday marked the closing ceremony the three- month long obesity control project “Biggest Winner” at Hormuz Grand Muscat Hotel. The idea of the competition was to support the National Policy and the Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for the Control of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases- NCD. 700 health workers took part in the competition. This competition is the first of its kind, which targeted various health professionals in the Ministry of Health who suffer from overweight or obesity.

It aimed to create the competitiveness among the health workers in order to achieve the healthy weight, raising the awareness level about obesity causes and risks, as well as encouraging the health workers to follow healthy habits and be a role model for their patients. Dr Ameera al Ra’idan, Director of the Health Education & Awareness Programs Department announced in her speech the statistics of weight loss among the contestants. She also recommended to re-implement the competition by the participation of more MoH institutions and to be a model for other government sectors.