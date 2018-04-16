MoH training workshop on health security organised

MUSCAT: The Sub-Regional Training on the Development and Costing of National Action Plans for Health Security commenced on Monday at the InterContinental Hotel.

The training workshop is organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, MoH Under-Secretary for Planning Affairs, patronised the training workshop in the presence of Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative to the Sultanate.

The Joint External Evaluation (JEE) is one of the components of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Evaluation and Follow-up Framework. The JEE aims to provide the technical advice and improve the preparedness and response to the public health events that may pose a threat at the regional or international levels.

The three-day training gathers participants from the GCC countries and Eastern Mediterranean Region along with lecturers from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention in the United States.

It is worth mentioning that the JEE was conducted in 14-country out of 23 in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

This training workshop comes complementary to the External Evaluation and includes development and costing of the national action plans of health security for the 19-components of the evaluation fields.

Like this: Like Loading...