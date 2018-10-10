MOH reviews Luban preparedness in Dhofar, Al Wusta

Muscat: The Ministry of Health is continuing with its preparations for dealing with cyclone Luban, which is expected to affect the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates in the coming days .

Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, accompanied by Dr Rashid bin Hamad al Badi, director of emergency services, visited Dhofar to monitor and inspect the level of readiness of the health institutions to deal with the tropical situation and to ensure the continuity of of health services.

The Ministry of Health will form the national emergency plan for the two provinces that are expected to be affected by the tropical situation, a statement from the ministry said.

MOH is ready to provide additional health staff, equipment, medicines, materials and medical supplies to ensure the continuity of the routine work, it added.