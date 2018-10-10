Local Luban Main 

MOH reviews Luban preparedness in Dhofar, Al Wusta

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health is continuing with its preparations for dealing with cyclone Luban, which is expected to affect the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates in the coming days .

Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, accompanied by Dr Rashid bin Hamad al Badi, director of emergency services, visited Dhofar to monitor and inspect the level of readiness of the health institutions to deal with the tropical situation and to ensure the continuity of of health services.

The Ministry of Health will form the national emergency plan for the two provinces that are expected to be affected by the tropical situation, a statement from the ministry said.

MOH is ready to provide additional health staff, equipment, medicines, materials and medical supplies to ensure the continuity of the routine work, it added.

You May Also Like

MoH starts returning patients to Dhofar

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoH starts returning patients to Dhofar

KO discusses ‘Women Entrepreneurship’

Oman Observer Comments Off on KO discusses ‘Women Entrepreneurship’

Free Wi-Fi on Mwasalat buses from tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Free Wi-Fi on Mwasalat buses from tomorrow