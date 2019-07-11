MoH, OPS hold training workshop on drowning

MUSCAT: The Oman Paediatric Society (OPS) in collaboration with the Women & Child Health Department of the Ministry of Health (MoH) organised on Thursday a training workshop on drowning and simultaneously launched the Aman Campaign.

This campaign is the first-of-its-kind aimed at raising awareness about protecting children from drowning through organising a number of activities across the Sultanate.

The training workshop targeted health educators and workers in the governorates in order to be trained on first-aid methods for the drowned, as well as launching purposeful activities on the prevention and safety methods of drowning among children both inside and outside homes. The workshop also aims at promoting the role of the health workers and specialists in raising awareness among the community members.

The workshop included lectures and addressed the most important indicators of drowning among children internationally, the drowning concept and types and introduction about the campaign phases.

The workshop also included practical training on CPR in collaboration with the Royal Hospital, Sultan Qaboos University Hospital and the Armed Forces Hospital.

Dr Fatima bint Ibrahim al Hinai, Director of Women & Child Health Department, who spoke praised the efforts of OPS for adoption of Aman Campaign.

She pointed out that as part of the Aman Campaign, an awareness campaign competition will be launched across the Sultanate.

This aims to provide the opportunity for the health workers to convey the message of child protection against drowning in various means of communication.

Related