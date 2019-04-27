MoH opens health centres at Wadi al Sail and Madirah

MAHOUT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) has opened health centres at Wadi al Sail and Madirah in the Wilayat of Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate.

The opening ceremony was held on Thursday under the auspices of Shaikh Nabhan bin Abed al Rahman al Khrousi, Wali of Mahout, in the presence of Dr Darweesh bin Saif al Muharbi, MoH Under-Secretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs, members of Municipal Council, walis and senior officials of government and military authorities.

The two projects have rooms for examination, maternal and child care, observation, pharmacy, medical records and computer. The health centres provide the primary, preventive and therapeutic healthcare services. Khalifa al Yaqoobi, Director General of Health Services of Al Wusta Governorate, stressed that the two health centres are a unique example of community participation in supporting the health service. He pointed out that the projects have been equipped with medical equipment, supplies, office furniture and computers.