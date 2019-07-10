MoH officials visit Al Wusta

MUSCAT, JULY 10 – Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, Adviser for Health Affairs, along with officials at the Ministry of Health visited a number of health institutions in Al Wusta Governorate on Tuesday. The visit was part of inspecting the progress of work at different health institutions the Sultanate. During his visit, Dr Al Busaidi reviewed the progress achieved in the health programmes and also explored the possibility of expanding the health services which is necessitated as a result of the rise in the number of patients.

He also met with health workers and discussed with them the obstacles and difficulties they face in order to provide a high-quality health service. Al Busaidi also met Shaikh Ma’adhad bin Mohammed al Yaqoubi, Governor of Al Wusta who briefed on the most important achievements, challenges and issues related to the health services in the governorate. The MoH Adviser also met Shaikh Tahir bin Mabkhout al Jinabi, member of Majlis Ash’shura, Al Duqm, along with a number of citizens and listened to their grievances and suggestions related to the health services.