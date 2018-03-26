MOH issues statement on skin rash cases

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement on the skin rash cases reported among some students in North Batinah. A statement from the ministry said, “We followed-up with concern the reports of skin rash cases among some students in the province of North Batinah. The cases was examined cases and the laboratory tests were performed.”

The ministry said four students were admitted to the hospital and discharged within two days, while other cases were cured without any treatment.

The Ministry said that there is no cause for concern and parents have to take their children in to the nearly health clinic if symptoms are noticed.

The ministry called on all citizens and residents to follow healthy habits when sneezing, coughing and hands hygiene.

