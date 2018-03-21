MoH honours winners of ‘Facts for Life’ contest

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health (MoH) patronised on Wednesday the honouring ceremony of the winners in the competition ‘Facts for Life’ book for 2015-2016 at the Institute for Health Science in the presence of Hamoud bin Khalfan al Harthy, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Education (MoE) for Education and Curricula along with a number of MoH and MoE senior officials.

Safa bint Khalifa al Ghaithiyah from Saih Al Afia School for Basic Education in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah ranked the first place in the Sultanate, and Rihab bint Harib al Ghafriyah from Souda Umm Al Mominin School for Basic Education in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah in the second place.

In addition to Joud bint Mohammed al Yafiyah from Al Rustaq School for Basic Education in the Governorate of South Al Batinah in the third place and Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghaithi from Sohar School for Basic Education in the Governorate of North Al Batinah in the forth place.

Dr Said al Lamki, MoH Director-General of Primary Healthcare and Head of the Joint Central Committee of ‘Facts for Life’ stressed in his speech that the book of ‘Facts for Life’ issued by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Unicef is the result of a continuous and hard work and it is truly a pioneering step toward providing the future parents with the sound and health information covering their physical, psychological and social needs. He also added that participation of the students in this competition is a great chance for training in the mechanism of research from all resources, as well as using the scientific method in dealing with any health problems.

Dr Al Lamki pointed out that in this year the researches characterised by diversity between the reporting and field methods, good preparation, and the keenness of the students to benefit from different references.

