MoH conference on clinical toxicology begins

MUSCAT: The 7th International MENA Clinical Toxicology Association Scientific Conference (MENATOX 2018) kicked-off on Wednesday under the patronage of Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning Affairs at the Crown Plaza Hotel.

The four-day conference is organised by the Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate-General of Diseases Surveillance & Control, Department of Environmental & Occupational Health.

It aims at introducing the physicians in the MENA region to the impact of chemicals, toxins and radioactive materials, among the other hazards.

Over 150 participants from 15 countries around the world are attending the event along with 57 speakers specialised in the field of toxicology.

The conference focuses on the challenges and conflicts often faced in the region, in an effort to advance the field of clinical toxicology.

Medical Toxicology is a branch of clinical science that deals with the nature, effects, detection, and management of poisonings.

Medical toxicology training programmes are not available in the MENA region, so arming these health care workers with valuable information, education and clinical resources is critical.

In this year, the Conference touches on several topics; namely the medical challenges during poisoning by chemicals, radiation and some toxins and the latest research results on toxicology, as well as the latest developments on laboratory toxicology and the modern devices using to diagnose poisoning cases.

In addition to addressing the modern surveillance mechanism and its importance in the system of surveillance and control of diseases related to the poisoning cases.

The scientific sessions also focus on topics ranging from toxic alcohol ingestion to seafood poisoning to lab safety while working with poisons to dealing with chemical and biological warfare. — ONA

