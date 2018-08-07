LATEST NEWS Local Main 

MOFA statement on Saudi-Canada political situation

Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a statement on the current political situation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Canada.

A statement from the ministry said, “The Sultanate follows the current political situation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Canada and affirms its firm position

not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states. It hopes that both countries will resolve the matter.”

******************************************

Saudi Arabia’s state airline has suspended its direct flights to Toronto.

Riyadh also froze new trade and investment with Canada on Sunday after Ottawa urged Riyadh to free arrested rights activists. It also recalled its ambassador and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country.

 

