Oman welcomes transparent measures taken by Saudi Arabia

Muscat: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Oman in a statement has welcomed the transparent measures taken by Saudi Arabia with regards to the journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Suadi citizen) who went missing from Turkey recently.

“The Sultanate has followed up the statement by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the preliminary results of the investigations into the unfortunate incident against Saudi citizen Khashoggi. The Sultanate welcomes the transparent measures taken by the Kingdom in this regard and stressed the importance of allowing the path of justice to take its course away from any interpretations,” the statement added.