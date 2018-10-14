Ministry of Foreign Affair issues statement

Muscat: “Stemming from the strong fraternal relations binding the Sultanate with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate followed up with interest the statement issued today by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While the Sultanate supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its efforts to clarify the truth, it calls on all interested parties not to rush and confirm before issuing any prior judgments.”

This came in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry today.