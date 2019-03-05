Modi to visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, launch several projects

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday visit Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu to launch various development projects.

The projects encompass sectors like energy, health and education, the government said on Tuesday.

In Karnataka, the prime minister would inaugurate ESIC Hospital and Medical College in the state capital Bengaluru and the super-specialty block of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hub-balli.

“These projects will ensure quality and affordable healthcare for the people in Karnataka,” the gov-ernment said in an official statement.

Modi would also inaugurate the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal at Bengaluru and a women’s hostel for students from the north-eastern region at Bangalore University.

In Kancheepuram, he would unveil multiple projects in roadways, railways and energy sector including laying the foundation stone for the four-laning of Vikravandi-Sethiyathopu section, Sethiyathopu-Cholopuram section and Cholopuram-Thanjavur section of National Highway-45C. He would also lay the foundation stone for six-laning of Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-4.

He would also inaugurate the four-laning and strengthening of carriageway of Avinashi-Tirupur-Avinashipalayam section of NH-381.

In the railway sector, he would launch the project for electrification of Erode-Karur-Tiruchchirapalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul railway lines to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the travel time for people and movement of goods on the route.

During his trip, Modi would also unveil the statue of MG Ramachandran at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, Chennai through video link.

Ramachandran was an actor and politician, who served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 10 years between 1977 and 1987.

He was conferred with Bharat Ratna. —IANS

