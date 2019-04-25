Modi may not make it without Maharashtra

Rajendra Jadhav –

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party and a nationalist ally face a big electoral challenge in the critical western state of Maharashtra where rural distress, unemployment and drought may hurt Modi’s bid for a second term.

Strategists already expect Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lose ground in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh in the north, as voting is under way in a general election that began on April 11 and ends on May 19.

That coupled with possible losses in Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, and the second most seats in parliament after Uttar Pradesh, would make it harder for the BJP-led coalition to win a governing majority, they say.

The BJP and its regional ally, Shiv Sena, won 41 of 48 seats in Maharashtra in the 2014 election. There are 545 seats in the lower house of parliament.

How rural India votes will largely determine the outcome. Nearly two-thirds of its 1.3 billion people live in the towns and villages in the countryside.

Only a few weeks ago, Modi appeared to have turned back the opposition tide in Maharashtra with his tough line on militants.

“In March, it looked like the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra had an edge due to the air strikes,” said Pratap Asbe, a political commentator based in Mumbai.

“But in the past few weeks the opposition has seized on issues such as unemployment and lower crop prices that have hurt voters,” he said. The BJP-led state government’s slow response to the farm crisis has inflamed the anti-incumbency mood ahead of a state election due by October, Abse said.

Protests by farmers in the state have grown in the last two years as crop prices plunged, while some gave up hope.

Shiv Sena is one of the BJP’s oldest allies, but they have long squabbled over how to share power. Shiv Sena had said it would contest this general election alone, but agreed just before the polls to another tie up with the BJP.

However, it’s not clear if BJP and Shiv Sena cadres have embraced the renewed alliance on the campaign trail, said Sunil Chawake, a senior assistant editor at the Maharashtra Times newspaper.

“The lower level workers of both parties have grudges against each other and don’t work together cohesively,” he said.

— Reuters

