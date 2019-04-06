Modi-led may get 275 seats: Poll survey

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may get a thin majority with 275 seats, only three seats more than the magic mark, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a pre-poll survey found.

The BJP’s tally may fall from present 282 to 230 seats, 42 short of the midway mark of 272 in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, said the latest India TV-CNX opinion poll. “The BJP, post-air strike, is projected to make a clean sweep of all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi,” it said.

“The survey gives a projection for NDA win in 275 seats, followed by Congress-led UPA in 147 seats, and ‘Others’ including SP, BSP, TMC, TRS, regional parties and independents projected to win in 121 seats,” it added. — IANS

The Congress tally may jump from 44 in 2014 to 97 this time, it said.

In the NDA kitty totalling 275 seats, BJP may win 230 seats, Shiv Sena 13, AIADMK 10, JD(U) nine, Akali Dal two, PMK two, LJP 3, and the rest by other regional and smaller parties. In the UPA tally of 126 seats, the Congress may win 97, DMK 16, Lalu Yadav’s RJD eight, TDP seven, and the rest by other regional and smaller parties, the survey said.

It added that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is projected to win 28 seats, Samajwadi Party 15, Mayawati’s BSP 14, YSR Congress 18, Telangana Rashtra Samithi 12, Biju Janata Dal 14, Left Front eight, and the rest by other regional and smaller parties.

In the state assembly polls being held concurrently, the ruling Biju Janata Dal would retain power in Odisha and is projected to win 100 out of a total of 147 seats. The opposition YSR Congress is expected to storm to power in Andhra Pradesh and is projected to win 100 out of a total of 175 assembly seats, the survey said.

It projected BJP to win 31 seats and Congress nine seats in Odisha. Whereas in Andhra Pradesh, the survey said, the Telugu Desam Party would win 45 seats, Congress four seats and the BJP three seats.

The survey was conducted between March 24 and 31 in all the 543 parliamentary constituencies among a total voter sample of 65,160 respondents including 34,272 males and 30,888 females. — IANS

Related