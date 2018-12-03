Modi lauds Navy’s valour, dedication

New Delhi: Saluting Indian Navy personnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said their “steadfast dedication and valour” was an unparalleled asset for the nation.

“On Navy Day, I salute our navy personnel and the impregnable spirit and utmost devotion with which they protect our motherland,” the prime minister said in a tweet on the occasion of 43rd Navy Day.

He added: “The steadfast dedication and valour of our navy personnel is an unparalleled asset for our nation.” — IANS

