Modernise, innovate and update to stay in the game

In today’s age of speed and technology when almost everyone is hooked online, there is no time to waste. Our market requires to be re-structured. But first and foremost we need to bring about an awareness to encourage people to use technology. A few years back, when mobile applications took off, it was hard to believe that online sales and marketing would be as easy and hassle-free as it is today. Neither did we think that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram would drastically change consumer behaviour.

But thanks to changing times and new technology, there is a need to cultivate this culture and mindset among the local population. Nowadays, it is very common to see men and women loitering in malls and public places with their hands fiercely working on their mobile keyboards. They are all using different social media platforms in one form or the other. We notice a dramatic change in tourism sector operations which has since migrated online globally. Hotels and other tourism related infrastructure are addressing the needs of customers through online channels.

Banks have also learnt to adapt to these changes, but should do more to offer speed and convenience in banking transactions. When I visit banks, long queues are a common scene. This makes me ponder why they cannot make their transactions much advanced and faster through the use of latest technology.

With reference to my recent article published in these columns titled: ‘Paving the Way for Innovation and Tech Transfer’, I received feedback from a reader by email. Abdulatif Al Balushi from the Wilayat of Al Seeb, who works in the government sector, remarked that innovation does not only mean the invention of a system or a programme, but that businesses should also innovate ways to attract more customers. He further adds that local markets need to innovate easier ways to reach local and international customers. They have to adopt the latest technology to drive sales. Companies need to accelerate their tech operations in catering to the customers.

Recalling a personal experience, Abdullatif says he was shopping around for spares for his car when an automobile dealer forced him to drive over 40 kilometres to reach the spare parts outlet. Arriving at the shop, it was asked to return the next day to collect the parts.

I could understand his frustration. “Why do they not have a special website for ordering spare parts online, leaving it to the customer to visit the showroom for the collection?”

Abdulatif wonders why at main shopping centers we need to stand in long queues especially for food stuff? A majority of countries in Europe and others have payment machines which enable the customers to pay through specialized machines without even showing up at the checkout. This helps the customers not only save time at the checkout but also enables them to track their final spend as they exit.

The electronic trade provides the necessary tools to meet the requirements of the customers and offer advantages and prices where a customer can choose between the items which is suitable for him or her. We need to embrace technology in a big way to stay in the race.

Bader al Kiyumi

baderalkiyumi@Hotmail.com