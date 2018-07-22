Modern media skills sought for vision, hearing impaired

Salalah: The Media Forum for People with Vision and Hearing Impairment was opened on Sunday at Hamdan Plaza hotel under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

The forum was organised by the Ministry of Information in cooperation with Al Noor Association for the Blind in Governorate of Dhofar.

The Minister of Information stressed the importance of achievements made by persons with disabilities in the Sultanate and the Arab world, pointing out that the forum will contribute in presenting a number of media people with disabilities in the media institutions in the Sultanate.

Salim bin Awad al Najjar, Director-General of Information in the Governorate of Dhofar, said that the forum comes as a cooperation between the Ministry of Information and Al Noor Association for the Blind in Governorate of Dhofar.

Awad bin Rajab Shrouba al Muallem, Chairman of Al Noor Association for the Blind in the Governorate of Dhofar said that the forum organised by the Ministry of Information is the result of the 12th Gulf Forum for the Blind, last year.

He pointed to the importance of achievements made by persons with disabilities during previous meetings organised by the association in cooperation with some governmental and private institutions.

The opening ceremony included the presentation of a patriotic poem entitled ‘Qaboos: Source of Wisdom’, after which the Minister of Information honoured the lecturers and participants in the Forum.

The programme of the first day of the forum included theoretical lectures and practical training dealing with ‘The supporting media of Disabled issues in accordance with international conventions on the rights of persons with disabilities’ and ‘The Sign Language Media in the Sultanate through Practical Experiments.’

The programme of the forum also includes ‘Cinema Industry for People with Disabilities’, ‘The Strategy of Dealing of Ordinary Media Professional with the Blind’ and ‘Radio Work and Industry of Making Supporting Media Message’.

The topics of the forum will review the experiences of states in the field of media programmes relating to persons with disabilities and media topics of interest to persons with vision and hearing impairment.

The forum aims to train the participants in the skills of television and radio presentation, as well as to identify the basics of television and radio work, the means of communication and dialogue with others in addition to providing participants with modern skills in the field of media. — ONA

