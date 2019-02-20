Modern Fuso 3S facility launched in Oman

MUSCAT: General Automotive Company (GAC), the official distributor of Fuso vehicles in the Sultanate, recently launched the first of its kind 3S Fuso facility in the entire Middle East. The introduction of the new facility is in line with GAC’s efforts to further enhance its presence in the country, while also celebrating its successful journey spanning over four decades.

The launch was organised by GAC on Monday, February 18, and took place at the new Fuso Truck Centre in Al Athaiba. The ceremony was attended by Sebastien Henry, General Manager of Fuso Middle East and North Africa, Venukumar Vasudevan, Head of Customer Services, FUSO Middle East and North Africa, Hani al Zubair, Chairman of the Zubair Automotive Group and Manoj Ranade, the GM of General Automotive Company. Also in attendance were other GAC and Fuso Oman team members, several Fuso customers, and local media representatives. The facility is built on an area of 12,000 square metres as per the latest international standards, capable of handling express service of up to 60 vehicles daily.

The new Fuso Oman integrated centre ensures that customers receive regular maintenance at the highest standards, and provide express service for the delivery of Canter Trucks & Rosa Buses in 90 minutes. It also offers mobile maintenance services facility for clients at their convenient locations, which saves time, effort and operational costs.

