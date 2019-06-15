MoCI to ensure safe and healthy khareef

Muscat, June 15 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has directed all organisations to ensure that all commodities, goods and services are available for the people and visitors during the khareef season in Dhofar Governorate. The khareef season begins on July 21 and ends on September 21 every year. As parts of its responsibility, the ministry leaves no stone unturned to make the season a success at a time when the demand for goods and services increases due to the influx of tourists to the Dhofar Governorate.

Jamal bin Abdullah al Hinai, Director-General of Commerce and Industry in Dhofar, said: “The commercial activities increases by 300 per cent during the khareef season in Dhofar. It is natural that during this period the demand for goods and services will increase more than normal of the rest of the year.” He said that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has held a number of meetings with the government organisations concerned with the khareef season 2019 to discuss its preparedness.

Al Hinai said the Ministry of Manpower would also monitor the job market during the season.He said that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was not only interested in making all consumables available in the markets and shops, but also wanted ensure that they are safe and healthy.

Al Hinai said that all government and private organisations would cooperating with each other to provide all means of comfort to the tourists so that they can spend a beautiful time in Dhofar and enjoy with their families. He said that these organisations would also ensure security, stability and comfort of those who would travel by road.

On regulating the street vendors during the khareef season, Jamal bin Abdullah al Hinai said that a meeting was held with the concerned authorities on the issue of street vendors. All those who attended the meeting were of the view that the government organisations should give priority to Omani vendors.

Related