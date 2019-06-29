MoCI: Temporary protection of patents only for 6 months

Muscat, June 29 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the period of temporary protection of patents was only six months from the date of announcement of the participation of the invention in an exhibition. This service is available free of cost for those who apply for protection of their innovation. The ministry said that the number of applications for temporary protection in the Intellectual Property Department during 2019 was 71. The number of applications for patent received in the department till June reached 230.

Fatima bint Khalfan al Baloushiya, a specialist of patenting of biotechnology in the Intellectual Property Department, said: “For patents, various standards of modernity are taken into account. It is a must to be new, a creative work with a positive impact on society, solves any specific problem and can be manufactured and marketed. The date of getting temporary protection is not considered as the date for applying for patent. The applicant should start the process of registration for actual patents before the expiry of the six months. Otherwise, the publication and disclosure of his or her invention will be considered as a reason for loss of its characteristic or clause of its being new.

She said that for temporary protection a certificate is issued on request. However, the ministry does not hold any responsibility. This protection prevents it from theft. This temporary protection also makes participation of innovators in local and international exhibitions easy

and expedites its process. It also gives them opportunity to protect, publicise and market their inventions.

Al Baloushiya said that those applicants who want to obtain temporary protection must fill the attached form for the temporary protection of patents and prepare a brief description about it in Arabic. He or she should also give sufficient information about the exhibition they are planning to participate, place of stay and the date of the exhibition.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry nominates some of the innovators who apply for patents, announces it on its website and official social media accounts about the beginning of registration for the exhibitions so that those innovators who want to participate know about it, said Fatima Al Baloushiya. By encouraging innovators to participate in these exhibitions, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry wants to fine tune their skills and encourage them to interact with their international counterparts or colleagues who come from many countries of the world.

There are exhibitions held annually in the world where inventors converge and support each other to produce and implement their creative ideas. This gives them opportunity to identify pioneers of creativity and talent in the field of science and technology. These exhibitions also reflect the international interest in innovation and innovators, she said.

