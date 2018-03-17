MoCI hosts meet for GCC cooperation complexes for recognised organisations

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will host today the second meeting for the GCC Cooperation Complexes for Recognised Organisations.

The four-day meeting, organised by the GCC Standardisation Organisation at Sundus Rotana-Muscat Hotel, comes within the efforts made by the Organisation to implement the technical GCC regulations and as part of the appointment procedures for the conformity assessment organisations in line with international practices in this regard to ensure that the Organisation’s activities serve the member states.

The meeting discusses the mechanisms for continuous improvement and development to implement the GCC system for food safety, standardise the implementation mechanism, ensure the quality of the outputs by the accredited organisations and enhance the development of the GCC system for tracing conformity.

The meeting will also discuss the development of the employment system with relevant stakeholders at the GCC member states and the managing of employment function at the Standardisation Organisations.

It will also address the common challenges resulting from implementation. It will also review the efforts made to develop the mechanism aiming at integrating free trade exchange principle in the GCC states.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, represented by the Directorate-General of Meteorology, will present a working paper on the stages of its implementation of the GCC regulation for the low voltage electrical appliances, in addition to displaying some statistics on the electrical certificates that have been accepted by the Sultanate, as well as the consignments that entered the Sultanate since the application of the regulation last year.

The meeting will be attended by all accredited organisations within the scope of the GCC Technical Regulation for Children Toys and the GCC Technical Regulation for Low Voltage Electrical Appliances. — ONA

