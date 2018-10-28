MoCI cuts fees on patents for students

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, on Sunday issued a decision reducing fees for patent services, utility models and industrial deigns presented by school and college students and researchers at research centres and small and medium enterprises. As per the decision the fees will be slashed by 90 per cent for students and researchers and 50 per cent for small and medium enterprises. It will be effective for five years starting from Sunday.

