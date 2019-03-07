Mobile numbers to be auctioned for charity

Muscat: Raising funds for a good cause, Ooredoo’s first online auction of the year will give customers the chance to bid for 100 exclusive unique numbers.

Over the course of two days from March 13 to 15, customers will be given the chance to bid for Gold and Diamond numbers at starting prices lower than ever seen before. This exciting event will allow users to select unique numbers of their choice and all for a charitable cause.

Feras bin Abdullah al Shaikh, director of consumer sales at Ooredoo, said, “This auction gives our customers a chance to do just that by bidding for some amazing vanity numbers. It is always heart-warming to bring the community together to raise funds for a good cause in an exciting and enjoyable way – and with prices starting from just RO75, there is something for everybody.”

There is a registration fee of RO20 to take part in the auction and customers can bid for a maximum of ten numbers. Registration opens on 10 March and to take part, customers should visit www.ooredoo.om/Personal/Mobile/DigitalServices/Auction.aspx