Mobile exhibition in Amsterdam woos Dutch tourists

Amsterdam: The Ministry of Tourism is organising a two-day mobile exhibition along with a number of tourism companies and hotels in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on November 8 and 9. The aim of this exhibition is to introduce destinations in the Sultanate and the facilities to the Dutch tourists in the sector. Salem bin Oday al Maamari, Director-General of Promotion in the Ministry of Tourism, said that the ministry wanted to organise tourism events in Amsterdam as it is one of the important European markets.

Statistics show that the number of tourists who visited the Sultanate from the Netherlands touched 110,377 between 2012 and September till this year. This is an indication that the number of tourists from the Netherlands is increasing. The number of tourists during the past eight months was 13,667. He said that all these developments confirmed that the Netherlands was a promising market. This is why the Sultanate is offering visa on arrival for the citizens of the Netherlands.

Al Maamari said that the Ministry of Tourism, through these events, wanted to promote tourism destinations in the Sultanate. He said that the Ministry of Tourism organises promotion activities in the beginning of the winter season as the Sultanate enjoys moderate weather during this time. In winter, tourists can enjoy travelling between various tourist destinations.

Al Maamari said that the participation of the private sector in tourism activities organised by the ministry shows that there is partnership between the public and private sector. The ministry wants to strengthen this partnership as recognition of the role of the private sector in promotion tourist establishments, offers, packages and facilities. The ministry gives opportunities to tourism companies to present their services directly in the markets that help them enter into partnerships with their counterparts in various countries.

