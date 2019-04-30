Mobile App lauched for Pak expats to air grievences

Muscat: Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development has launched ‘Call Sarzameen App’ for swift redressal of issues of expatriates and their families.

A statement from the Ministry Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that the app has been developed to introduce e-governance and provide the Pakistani Diaspora instant relief by solving their issues swiftly.

The statement said many developed countries have switched to a paperless system to bring real change in the prevailing system.

To use the system, a Pakistani expatriate has to register at the online portal with personal details and then submit the complaints with supporting documents if any.

Registration is a one-time procedure for first-time users.