Mobile App lauched for Pak expats to air grievences

Oman Observer
Muscat: Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development has launched ‘Call Sarzameen App’ for swift redressal of issues of expatriates and their families.
A statement from the Ministry Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that the app has been developed to introduce e-governance and provide the Pakistani Diaspora instant relief by solving their issues swiftly.
The statement said many developed countries have switched to a paperless system to bring real change in the prevailing system.
To use the system, a Pakistani expatriate has to register at the online portal with personal details and then submit the complaints with supporting documents if any.
Registration is a one-time procedure for first-time users.

