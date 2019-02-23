MoAF: Livestock diseases under control in Dhofar

MUSCAT: The ministry of agriculture and fisheries confirmed that the infectious diseases of livestock is under control in the Sultanate in general and in the Governorate of Dhofar in particular. The spread in livestock diseases last year was due to Cyclone Mekunu and the ensuing climatic changes which caused the spread of insect vectors. The situation is stable thanks to the presence of integrated legislative policies governing veterinary services as well as the availability of infrastructure including quarantines and vet clinics, the ministry said.

The ministry is currently executing a number of projects and activities that would boost health of livestock in Dhofar Governorate. These include the national livestock vaccination project and the provision of animal health services in addition to activating the emergency plans during adverse weather conditions and other emergencies. As many as 4,042 animals were infected with foot-and-mouth disease, atopic dermatitis and three-day sickness in 2018 and that 387 animals died of such diseases. — ONA