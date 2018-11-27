Business Oman 

MJEC launches new 33kv project in North Al Batinah

Oman Observer

SUHAR: Majan Electricity Company (MJEC) — a member of Nama Group — is working towards continuously raising its efficiency by expanding its electricity network. Working in this direction MJEC has recently launched new 33kv project for the year 2018. This involves the construction of Ridda primary substation (2×20 mva) in North Al Batinah Governorate along with 33kv incoming feeders from Dil Abusalaam area at a cost of RO 2,327,460.
MJEC spokesperson said, “We are proud to announce that this project has been directly supervised by MJEC engineers to ensure commitment to quality standards.” Majan Electricity Company is a member of NAMA Group that distributes and supplies electricity in the governorates of Al Batinah North, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.

