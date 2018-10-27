MJEC launches five new 33kv projects in North Al Batinah

MUSCAT, OCT 27 – Majan Electricity Company (MJEC) is working towards continuously raising its efficiency by expanding its electricity network.

Working in this direction MJEC has recently launched 33kv projects for the year 2018 in North Al Batinah Governorate as following:

• Construction of new 33kv Interlink feeders pertaining to Shinas-2 Grid Substation (North Al Batinah Governorate) with a cost of RO 910,000.

• Diversion of existing 33kv feeders to new SFZ Grid Station in North Al Batinah Governorate with a cost of RO 330,000.

• 33kv OHL feeders from Liwa Grid SS to Liwa and Majees tapping at North Al Batinah Governorate with a cost of RO 717,000.

• Construction of new 33kv feeders from Khabourah Grid to New Khabourah-2 PSS with a cost of RO 640,000.

• Construction of new Khabourah-2, 2X20MVA Primary Substation in with a cost of RO 1,111,000.

Majan Electricity Company is a member of Nama Group that distributes and supplies electricity in North Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi governorates.

