Missing citizen found after four months in Dhofar

Muscat: The Department of Criminal Investigations led by Dhofar

police has found the missing person, who said to be in good health.

As per the earlier details quoting his father, there have been no clue

about the whereabouts of the youngster, Bader, who just went missing after leaving house around four months ago .

Bader was suffering from a ‘certain health ‘ issues and had stopped working at a private company, in the hope of joining another job, the reports said.

The father had informed ROP about the missing case loss four months ago and the investigations were underway.

He had even urged people to contact him personally contact him if they had any information.