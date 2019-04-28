Missing Australian found dead in Oman

Muscat: The missing Australian tourist was found dead after falling off a mountain in the Wilayat of Al Awabi on Sunday. The body has been transferred by the Royal Oman Police’s aviation.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) found the body of an Australian national in the Wilayat of Al Awabi in the Governorate of South Batinah on Sunday.

“Trekking from Al Hamra in Dhakiliyah Governorate towards Al Jabal Al Akhdhar on Monday, he seems to have lost the direction en route,” an official at ROP said.

Extensive search operations, since his disappearance, were conducted in cooperation with the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) and voluntary teams.

The deceased was presumably in his thirties as per details available. Citizens and residents urged to avoid risks while climbing mountains.