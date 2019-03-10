Local Main 

Missing at sea in Oman: Two found, search continues for others

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The police command in Al Wusta, with the support of the Coast Guard, ROP aviation, Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) have intensified search operations for missing persons at sea in the wilayat of Mahout.

As per the local sources, bodies of two people from the group that went into the sea together have been found.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged citizens and residents to follow the guidelines of public safety and not to venture into sea during high waves.

 

 

