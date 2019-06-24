Missile from Yemen hits Saudi airport, 1 killed

RIYADH: Yemen’s Ansarullah movement launched an attack on Abha civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia that killed one person and wounded seven others, the Saudi-led coalition battling the group in Yemen said.

Al Masirah TV earlier said that the movement had targeted Abha and Jizan airports in the south of the kingdom with drones attacks.

“A terrorist attack by the Ansarullah targeted Abha Airport, killing a Syrian resident and wounding seven civilians,” the coalition said in a statement carried on Saudi state television. It did not confirm an attack on Jizan airport.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said a suspected drone hit the parking lot in Abha Airport, which is about 200 km north of the Yemen border and serves domestic and regional routes.

Saudi state TV said flights had resumed at the airport, where operations were now running normally.

Earlier this month, a missile hit Abha Airport in a strike that wounded 26 people. The Ansarullah have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past month amid rising tensions.

The Saudi-led military coalition has targeted Ansarullah military sites around the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah port city. The escalation in violence threatens a UN-sponsored deal for a ceasefire and troop withdrawal from Hodeidah, which became the focus of the war last year when the coalition tried to seize the port, the main supply line and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis. — Reuters

The parties called on all Yemeni parties to engage constructively with UN special envoy Martin Griffiths to accelerate implementation of the agreement.

The deal, reached at peace talks in Sweden last December, had stalled for months before the Ansarullah unilaterally withdrew from three Red Sea ports in Hodeidah. The Saudi-led alliance has yet to verify the redeployment or meet it by pulling back pro-coalition troops massed on the outskirts of Hodeidah.

