Mirbat, Majees look to bounce back in crucial HM Cup semifinal 2nd legs

MUSCAT, March 16 – The contenders for the prestigious His Majesty’s Cup title will be decided on Sunday when the second leg semifinal matches will be held. Mirbat will host Fanja at Salalah Sports Complex while Sur will face Majees in the former’s home turf at Sur Sports Complex. The match at Salalah will begin at 5:50 pm, while it will start at 8.45 pm in Sur. In the first leg of the semifinals, Fanja registered a 3-2 win over Mirbat while Sur beat Majees 4-2. Sur will enter the match with a distinct advantage compared to Majees. Sur can advance to the final with all the probabilities including a win, draw and even losing up to 2-0 working for them. This is due to the four goal victory in their away match.

The three-time winner of the coveted cup will try to rekindle the memories of 2014/2015 season when the team reached the final.

On the other hand, the situation will be more difficult for Batinah club as they to need to win only with a difference of more than two goals. Despite the complicated position, Hassan Rabee and his team-mates understand the importance and magnitude of the occasion and will definitely try to get closer to the final and look to lift the prestigious title for the first time in their history.

Mirbat hold advantage

Mirbat will have the advantage of the support of the home fans as they look to register a win against Fanja to secure a slot in the final.

They would also hope to clinch the coveted cup for the first time should they go through. Winning with a 1-0 scoreline is enough as they scored two goals in the first leg match. Mirbat players are aware that this is a golden opportunity for the team as they reached the semifinal and they are only two steps away from glory. Therefore, the former national player Hussain al Hadhari and his team-mates will work hard to show solid performances and achieve victory for their supporters.

Fanja, the nine-time champions, on the other hand, will not be an easy guest as they are looking to register a record of reaching the final and winning the cup for the tenth time in their history. Also, Fanja secured recently their promotion to the top domestics’ league and that will be a positive push for the team to continue the victory march.

A draw is enough for them to secure a slot in the final. Fanja players will definitely not miss the chance and fight to reserve a chair at the final of top domestic competitions.

Related