Miranda silences Argentina

JEDDAH: Brazil snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over Argentina with an injury-time header from Miranda in their friendly match in front of a sell-out crowd in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Inter Milan centre-back was left all alone to thump in a 93rd-minute effort from Neymar’s corner when the match between the fierce South American rivals seemed destined for a stalemate. The lapse spoiled an otherwise strong defensive performance from Argentina, who contained Brazil for long periods.

He may be 34, but Miranda, whose career has also seen him play in France and Spain, says he is far from done in the yellow shirt of Brazil. “Despite my age I’ve been able to show that I’m in good physical shape and, of course, I want to keep playing for the national team because I still have a lot to show in this jersey,” he said.

With Neymar to the fore, Brazil exerted late pressure and could have scored in the few minutes before Miranda struck. Casemiro came close with a 25-yard free-kick manufactured by Neymar that flew past goalkeeper Sergio Romero’s left post. Then Nicolas Otamendi stuck out a boot to deflect a diverted shot from Richarlison in the last minute.

But while Brazil named a strong team including Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino alongside Neymar in attack, Argentina were without a host of top stars, including Lionel Messi.

“It’s always difficult, but our team is better than theirs because we’ve had the same foundations for many years while they’re in the process of a drastic renovation,” Brazil’s Felipe Luis said. — AFP

International friendly results:

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Brazil 1 (Miranda 90+3) Argentina 0

At Brussels: Belgium 1 (Mertens 6) Netherlands 1 (Groeneveld 27)

At Herning, Denmark: Denmark 2 (Lerager 29, Braithwaite 90+3) Austria 0

At Stockholm: Sweden 1 (Guidetti 52) Slovakia 1 (Rusnak 84)

At Saitama, Japan: Japan 4 (Minamino 10, 66, Osako 36, Doan 59) Uruguay 3 (Pereiro 28, Cavani 57, Rodriguez 75)

