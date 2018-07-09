Ministry’s summer camp teaches life skills to kids

MUSCAT: The 11th summer camp for the employees’ children, was organised by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources. The camp began from July 1 and concludes on July 19.

The camp provides the participants with useful life skills which enhances their abilities, as well as introduces the efforts and services of ministry in municipal and water sectors.

The gathering included diverse scientific and practical programmes such as ‘fresh greenness’ aimed at providing trainees with information, supported by legitimate evidence, about plants, afforestation and the importance of plants conservation in order to achieve sustainability and food security.

In addition to acquiring the participants with the skills of taking care of plants and taking advantage of their waste through recycling and investment of solid waste by converting them into art works.

The gathering also covers ‘Junior Engineer’ programme in order to familiarise children with engineering and its fields in a funny way along with some of the security and safety rules.

The ‘Electronic World’ programme aimed at developing their skills and creative thinking through practical projects related to the ministry.

