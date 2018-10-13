Ministry urges people to take part in sustainable lifestyle campaign

MUSCAT: The ministry of environment and climate affairs will launch the national initiative ‘Sustainable Lifestyle’ under the auspices of Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, on Monday. Implemented in collaboration with a number of government establishments, private companies and civil society organisations, the initiative is aimed at increasing the public awareness about the importance of changing unhealthy lifestyles, achieving environmental sustainability including curbing the use of plastic bags and finding environmentally-friendly alternatives.

The ministry has urged all sections of the society to take part in the campaign which will cover all governorates of the Sultanate. By partnering with various government entities and private sector institutions, the ministry seeks to build a constructive social partnership with the aim of increasing environmental awareness and keeping the environment intact for the next generations. — ONA

