Ministry updates on status of tourism projects in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism has issued a statement on the status of several tourism projects that were announced in recent years.

The ministry said the Oman Tourism Strategy is divided into seven segments with each of these segments to be implemented according to a timetable.

One of the segments included a comprehensive tourism development plan to be implemented in different governorates.

Secondly, the development of human capital and training courses for employees in this sector have been organized in coordination with the National Training Fund.

With regard to the zoo project, the ministry said the Adam Safari Park is progressing well at a 60 per cent completion rate.

The statement added that the Hawana Aqua Park project was inaugurated last year at the Salalah Beach Tourism Complex.

The ministry said the Hayy al Sharq being developed by ASAAS near Barka will include a water park, electric games, a wildlife area and an equestrian centre.

Several entertainment facilities have been at the Mall of Muscat project in Mabela, which includes an Ice Village, Oman Aquarium and an entertainment park.

Mall of Oman will have an An 8,000 square meter snow park and Magic Planet Entertainment centre.