Ministry to launch national plan to sort public documents

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources is planning to launch a national plan to sort public documents, along with the technical support team in the ministry. The ministry organised a workshop for the sorting team of the Directorate-General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in North Batinah Governorate. During the first session, a visual presentation was made to the members of the subcommittee and the sorting team in order to clarify the important aspects related to the implementation of the technical processes of sorting and the formalised procedures that should be put into effect.

The importance of overcoming the difficulties facing the work and stressing the necessity of ending the sorting according to the approved plan.

The second session consisted of practical training for staff of the mail and documents department held for three consecutive days with the aim of explaining models related to the implementation of technical and administrative operations and forms approved for the purpose.

The Directorate General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in North Al Batinah is considered to be the first to start the second phase of the national plan after all the preparatory settings for the work have been completed.

During the first phase, about 63,000 files were completed, of which 20,000 files were destroyed according to the procedures followed after coordination with the National Documents and Archives Authority.

