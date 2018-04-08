Ministry to discuss preparations of ‘Cheer your team’ programme

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, April 8 –

The Ministry of sports Affairs organised a workshop for the sixth edition of ‘Cheer your team’ programme on Sunday. ‘Cheer your team’ programme is one of the summer programme that is run by Ministry. The programme is based on football and volleyball tournaments to be held in summer in three stages. The first stage will be within the wilayat, while the second stage feature all the governorate teams. Last stage will feature the champions of governorates competing for the title.

The workshop was attended by members of programme committee. The mechanism of registration of players through electronic system and other important related topics were discussed.

This year’s edition of ‘Cheer your team’ programme will start on June 1 and will finish in mid of August.

‘Cheer your team’ is one of the main summer programmes that will feature more than 700 teams around the Sultanate.

