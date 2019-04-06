Ministry surveys industrial establishments in Buraimi

MUSCAT: The Department of Commerce and Industry in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has carried out a survey of the industrial establishments in Al Buraimi Governorate to make integrated and latest database and collect statistics of the industrial sector.

This will support decision makers in their developmental planning and policy making procedures, dealings and transactions, as well as their policy formulations as required by the industrial sector of the governorate.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the number of plastic factories in the governorate has risen to 37, which is the largest number of factories, followed by 32 cement derivatives industries and 17 furniture factories. There also other factories producing foodstuffs, building materials and other consumer items.

Industrial activity: Khudaim bin Said al Raisi, Director of Commerce and Industry in Al Buraimi Governorate said that the number of industrial activities registered in the governorate last year reached 487, compared with 181 of 2017.

He pointed out that the increase in the number industrial sector was due to classification of some of the activities and registering them in the category of simple industries. This is in addition to the increased investors interest in the industrial activities in search of markets outside the governorate to export products manufactured in Al Buraimi.

Certificates of origin: The number of Gulf certificates of origin given last year was 1,670 compared with 1,235 of 2017. The number of Arab certificates of origin given in 2018 was 25, compared with 18 in 2017, said Al Raisi.

He said that the creation of a classified database according to the number and types of industries in Al Buraimi Governorate was one of the most important objectives of the Department of Commerce and Industry in Al Buraimi. This is beginning of the work plan which would determine the course of these factories for periodic inspection for the verification of the validity of their industrial licences, periodic tests, and their conformity with the standard specifications approved and applied in the Sultanate.

Commercial activities: The Director of the Department of Commerce and Industry in Al Buraimi Governorate said that the number of commercial activities registered in the governorate reached 2,984 in 2018. Last year, 40 foreign investment companies were registered with a total capital of RO 12,503,000.

Al Raisi said that the follow-up of the markets and everything related to the commercial activity in the Al Buraimi Governorate was one of the priorities of the department. It is doing follow-up of shops, oil stations, gas companies, promotions and discounts’ offers, Sanad offices.

All these efforts are being made to provide services in accordance with the law regulating each activity in the governorate and proper use of the “Invest Easy’ system.

