Ministry signs 2 projects with FAO

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries on Monday signed two documents with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The first one is to implement the research development project for the production of citrus that are free of pests, while the second is related to enhancing agricultural guidance and subsidy system in the Sultanate. The two agreements were signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Agriculture, and by Nora Orabeh Haddad, FAO representative in the Sultanate. These agreements come within the framework of technical cooperation between the Ministry and the FAO in order to develop the agricultural sector and the exchange of experiences in order to achieve a sustainable strategy for the sector. — ONA

