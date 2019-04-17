Ministry of Tourism launches communication partners initiative

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the National Youth Commission ( NYC) has launched an initiative, ‘Tourism Communication Partners’, aimed at attracting social media activists and influencers in promoting various tourism components of the Sultanate.

The last date for registration on the website of the National Youth Commission (www.nyc.om) is May 6.

The initiative is aimed at creating tourism promotion campaigns on social media within eight months jointly by the tourism sector and the youth groups.

Through this initiative, the tourism sector stakeholders will be able to develop an innovative and attractive tourism promotional content about the Sultanate, which will be used across various communication channels.