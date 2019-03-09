Ministry of Manpower clarifies on workers’ living conditions

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower has made a statement in response to a video clip that showed the poor living conditions of some employees in the private sector.

The ministry said, after receiving the news, it immediately sent to a team to follow-up the matter and take appropriate action.

The ministry stressed that the Labor Law guarantees the rights and duties of the worker and ensure a safe working environment. “The inspection teams carry out continuous visits to ensure that the private sector complies with the provisions of the Labor Law and the regulations governing it.”

The ministry said that workers ‘complaints can be submitted through various communication channels provided by the ministry, including electronically through its website.

The ministry explained that in accordance with Article (71) of the Labour Law employees are granted no less than two consecutive days off after five consecutive working days and therefore the establishment is not entitled to give you only a day’s off.