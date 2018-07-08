Ministry of Higher Education wins Arab govt achievement award

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education won the Arab Government Achievement Award granted by the Pan Arab Excellence Awards Academy at the 2018 Excellence in Government Innovation Forum held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The authentication of certificates and the equivalence of academic qualifications were selected among seven distinct government services across the Arab region. Since the establishment of the service, the electronic certification and equivalence system has processed 19,622 authentication applications, 17,343 equivalence applications and 8,829 applications for further study.

Dr Zayed bin Ahmed Zabanout, Director-General of Planning and Development, Head of the Executive Committee for the Transition to Electronic Transactions at the Ministry of Higher Education, said that the award highlights the most successful experiences of the Arab government agencies in providing the best electronic services to its customers. He added that the authentication of certificates and the equivalence of academic qualifications were selected within seven distinct services in the Arab region, out of 47 Arab government services that competed for the award. — ONA