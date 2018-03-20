Ministry of Environment to celebrate earth hour for four days

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs organised yesterday a ceremony to celebrate the inauguration of the Earth Hour under the theme “Oman Connect to Earth” 2018 in the Ministry premises. Al Rawas said that the Sultanate’s celebration of the World Earth Hour event reflects the Sultanate’s commitment to the international conventions and protocols related to the environment and climate affairs. “It minimises the effects of global warming and it addresses the risks of climate change. The Ministry seeks to spread environmental awareness on global warming and to introduce the wrong practices that doubles the risks on earth”, he explained.

The annual Earth Hour celebration is a global event that has seen a growing success since two and a quarter million residents of Sydney, Australia, in 2007 participated in the event. In the last two years, the event has attracted the participation of around 7,000 cities around the world in 162 countries.

The celebration this year from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm on Saturday, March, 24, 2018 under the hashtag “Connect to Earth”.

“Over the past decades, the international community has recognised that global warming and the climate changes in the earth and the adverse effects are a common concern of all mankind. Since 1992, the international community has adopted several international conventions to address the risks of climate change, for example the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Climate Change Agreement to stabilise the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere at a level that prevents dangerous anthropogenic interference in the climate system”, said Ibrahim al Ajmi, Director- General of Climate Affairs.

The celebration of this event annually is planned to achieve several main objectives, the most important of which is the protection of environmental and climatic and ecological systems from pollution and environmental degradation.

It also aims at reducing the negative effects of global warming and climate change on ecosystems, and to increase and promote the concepts of awareness of society to the challenges of global warming.

For four consecutive days, the ministry will be celebrating this event through the different workshops and activities in all parts of the country until Saturday March 24.

Share on: WhatsApp